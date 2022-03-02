Woman charged with murder over Belfast stabbing

A woman has been charged with murder after a man died after being stabbed in Belfast.

Police have named the victim as 38-year-old Jim Crossley.

Detective Inspector Michelle Griffin said: “Just before 11.50pm yesterday evening, we received a report that a man had been stabbed at a property in the Filbert Drive area of west Belfast.

“Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“Sadly, Mr Crossley was pronounced dead a short time later.

“A 31-year-old woman has now been charged with murder to appear at Lisburn Magistrates’ Court via video link on Thursday March 3.

“As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

“I would again appeal to anyone with information about this incident to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1950 of 01/03/22.”