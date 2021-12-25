Christmas lunch initiatives for people in need

Volunteers have been working through Christmas Day to bring festive cheer to people most in need.

A number of initiatives aimed to provide a Christmas lunch as well as to help parents provide gifts for their children.

Hundreds of toys were distributed by volunteers.

At the People’s Kitchen in Belfast preparation work was under way from Christmas Eve to prepare hundreds of dinners.

Co-ordinator Paul McCusker described a busy night on the streets of Northern Ireland’s capital, with reports of an estimated 20 people sleeping rough.

He described the situation as unacceptable.

The Simon Community was also making efforts, assisted by Bengal Brasserie owner Luthfur Ahmed, who was forced to cancel his annual festive tradition of opening for Christmas lunch due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

Instead he provided takeaway Bangladeshi food to The Foyer, run by the Simon Community, to continue helping those in need.