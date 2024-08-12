Boy, 11, charged with rioting and throwing petrol bombs in Belfast

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

An 11-year-old boy has been charged with rioting and throwing petrol bombs in Northern Ireland.

He was charged by police investigating disorder in the Broadway area of south Belfast on Monday July 15.

The boy was charged with riot, three counts of possessing petrol bombs in suspicious circumstances, and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

He has been further charged with throwing petrol bombs and causing an explosion likely to endanger life or cause serious injury to property.

The boy is due to appear at Belfast Youth Court on Friday September 6.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.