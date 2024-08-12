Jump to content

Boy, 11, charged with rioting and throwing petrol bombs in Belfast

He was charged by police investigating disorder in the Broadway area of south Belfast on July 15.

Cillian Sherlock
Monday 12 August 2024 20:01
PSNI officers (Liam McBurney/PA)
PSNI officers (Liam McBurney/PA) (PA Wire)

An 11-year-old boy has been charged with rioting and throwing petrol bombs in Northern Ireland.

He was charged by police investigating disorder in the Broadway area of south Belfast on Monday July 15.

The boy was charged with riot, three counts of possessing petrol bombs in suspicious circumstances, and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

He has been further charged with throwing petrol bombs and causing an explosion likely to endanger life or cause serious injury to property.

The boy is due to appear at Belfast Youth Court on Friday September 6.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

