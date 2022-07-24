Jump to content
Ukrainians have called for continued support for their country in a rally

Several hundred Ukrainians along with supporters took part in a march through Belfast and a rally at City Hall on Sunday.

Rebecca Black
Sunday 24 July 2022 16:04
The march in support of Ukraine took place in Belfast on Sunday (Rebecca Black/PA)
The march in support of Ukraine took place in Belfast on Sunday (Rebecca Black/PA)

Ukrainians have called for continued support for their country amid warnings that the Russian invasion of the state is not over.

Several hundred Ukrainians and supporters waving Ukrainian flags and banners set off the Custom House Square in Belfast on Sunday afternoon.

They marched through Belfast city centre chanting messages including “please support Ukraine” and “stop genocide in Ukraine”.

Maria Lytvynova from Ukraine takes part in a rally for support for her home country at Custom House Square in Belfast. (Rebecca Black/PA)

Kateryna Zaichyk said their main message was that the war is not over in Ukraine, and the country needs support

The Ukrainians in Northern Ireland group is organising a fundraising effort for aid including all-terrain ambulances and jeeps to rescue people on often difficult to pass ruined roads as well as to deliver essential services such as water and food.

Addressing the culmination of the march at City Hall, Oleg Shankaruk, chair of Ukrainians in Northern Ireland, expressed thanks for support so far from government agencies to those hosting families.

“We want to say a big thank you to everyone in Northern Ireland,” he said.

