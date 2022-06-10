Scale model of solar system installed in Belfast hills

The Our Place In Space installation stretches for 10km.

David Young
Friday 10 June 2022 17:12
The sculptures have been installed above Belfast (Unboxed/PA)The public is invited to consider how we might better share and protect our planet in future through the trail, events and an AR app. Our Place in Space brings our solar system down to Earth and sends us soaring into the stars to find new perspectives and reconsider what it means to live life on our planet.Our Place in Space has been produced by the Nerve Centre Collective and features music by award-winning sound artist Die Hexen. The trail will also travel to Cambridge (30 July Ð 29 August) and the Ulster Transport Museum and North Down Coastal Path in Northern Ireland (17 September Ð 16 October). Our Place in Space is one of 10 major creative projects commissioned as part of UNBOXED: Creativity in the UK, a celebration of creativity taking place across the UK in 2022. UNBOXED features free large-scale events, installations and globally accessible digital experiences in the UKÕs most ambitious showcase of creative collaboration.www.ourplaceinspace.earthFor further info please contact Ali Knox Aiken PR 07966983336 / Lyn Sheridan 07770584157
The sculptures have been installed above Belfast (Unboxed/PA)The public is invited to consider how we might better share and protect our planet in future through the trail, events and an AR app. Our Place in Space brings our solar system down to Earth and sends us soaring into the stars to find new perspectives and reconsider what it means to live life on our planet.Our Place in Space has been produced by the Nerve Centre Collective and features music by award-winning sound artist Die Hexen. The trail will also travel to Cambridge (30 July Ð 29 August) and the Ulster Transport Museum and North Down Coastal Path in Northern Ireland (17 September Ð 16 October). Our Place in Space is one of 10 major creative projects commissioned as part of UNBOXED: Creativity in the UK, a celebration of creativity taking place across the UK in 2022. UNBOXED features free large-scale events, installations and globally accessible digital experiences in the UKÕs most ambitious showcase of creative collaboration.www.ourplaceinspace.earthFor further info please contact Ali Knox Aiken PR 07966983336 / Lyn Sheridan 07770584157

A sprawling scale model of the solar system has been installed along a 10-kilometre sculpture trail in the hills above Belfast.

The Our Place In Space installation will be on the National Trust’s Divis and Black Mountain site for the next four weeks.

The 3D sculptures representing the Sun and planets were designed by illustrator and author Oliver Jeffers in conjunction with astrophysicist Professor Stephen Smartt.

It was commissioned by Unboxed: Creativity In The UK – a programme backed by the Government and the devolved administrations that celebrates science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics.

Recommended

Jeffers and astrophysicist turned truck driver Ryan Milligan delivered the final two pieces of the sculpture to the site on Friday morning.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in