Northern Ireland Assembly recalled to discuss violent disorder in Belfast

Stormont MLAs are returning from summer recess for an Assembly sitting to discuss recent scenes of violent disorder on the streets of Belfast.

Executive ministers gathered at Stormont Castle on Thursday morning before the Northern Ireland Assembly sitting at noon.

The Irish Congress of Trade Unions is set to lead a rally outside Parliament Buildings in opposition to the rioting seen in the capital on Saturday, Monday and Tuesday evenings following anti-immigration protests.

Abdelkader Mohamad Al Alloush, owner of the Sham Supermarket on Donegall Road in Belfast, after it was burned on Saturday night and attacked again on Monday (Rebecca Black/PA) ( PA Wire )

Police and members of the public have been attacked and two businesses owned by people from a minority ethnic background have been destroyed in south Belfast. There have also been incidents in north and west Belfast.

There was further disorder on Wednesday night, with police coming under attack in east Belfast.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said it has asked for support, submitting a request to National Police Co-ordination Centre for additional officers from across the United Kingdom to support the policing operation.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill said it is important for political leaders to speak with “one voice” following scenes of violent disorder.

These people who are involved in violent activity do not speak for us. Never have and never will First Minister Michelle O'Neill

Speaking on her way in to the Executive meeting at Stormont Castle, Ms O’Neill said: “Given recent events, it’s important that we, as political leaders, come together with one voice to say no to racism – ultimately, that’s what this is about.

“Today, we are going to have a meeting of the Executive. All parties will be represented, we have the (PSNI) Chief Constable (Jon Boutcher) in attendance, we will also do a press conference directly afterwards.

“For me, this is about that strongest of political voice to say no to racism, no to violence, no to the intimidation of our local community and yes to an inclusive society.

“These people who are involved in violent activity do not speak for us. Never have and never will.”

Police said five arrests were made after bins were set alight blocking Connswater Street, and officers came under attack. One police officer was injured.

A cafe on the Donegall Road in south Belfast was destroyed (PA) ( PA Wire )

There have been 16 arrests in total.

Assistant Chief Constable Melanie Jones said the Mutual Aid officers will provide vital resilience and support and will be given all of the necessary equipment and familiarisation training.

It comes amid widespread disorder across the UK which appears to have been sparked by misinformation spread online following the fatal stabbing of three girls in Southport.

A senior Police Service of Northern Ireland officer earlier this week said a paramilitary element is suspected of co-ordinating violence in Belfast.

On Monday, four men linked to disorder on Saturday appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court, while a 15-year-old boy appeared before the same court on Wednesday charged with rioting.

All were remanded.

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn and parliamentary under-secretary of state Fleur Anderson speak to media at a community centre in Belfast on Wednesday (Rebecca Black/PA) ( PA Wire )

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Hilary Benn condemned “racist violence” in Belfast in recent days and stressed that it “does not represent Northern Ireland”.

He said it should be a cause of shame that some people currently do not feel safe in their own homes, and urged those behind the disorder to stop.

MLAs will debate a motion condemning “criminal damage and targeting of businesses in recent days”.

The motion also calls on Ms O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly to finalise the draft Refugee Integration Strategy and associated delivery plan, to bring forward the renewed Race Relations Order, and set out the process of replacing the Racial Equality Strategy 2015/25 by the end of 2024.