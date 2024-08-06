Stormont Executive to meet to discuss disorder

Support truly

The Stormont Executive is set to meet to discuss the response to continuing disorder in Belfast.

Trouble flared on Monday evening in south Belfast after serious rioting on Saturday following an anti-immigration protest in the city centre.

Two businesses owned by people from minority ethnic communities have been burnt out and police came under sustained attack in the Donegall Road area.

Scenes around the Bash Cafe on Donegall Road in south Belfast, which was burned on Saturday night following violent disorder (Rebecca Black/PA) ( PA Wire )

A man in his 50s remains in hospital in a serious condition after being attacked by a mob in what police are treating as a hate-motivated attack.

Four men appeared in court on Monday to face charges linked to the violence on Saturday.

A 15-year-old male was arrested following the disorder on Monday night.

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said it was “appalling to see continued violence and disorder”.

Posting on the social media network X, formerly Twitter, she said ministers will meet on Thursday to discuss the response, and will receive a briefing from Chief Constable Jon Boutcher.

Stormont deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly (Liam McBurney/PA) ( PA Wire )

“This must stop,” she said.

“The Executive will meet on Thurs to discuss our continued coordinated approach, including policing response with briefing from Chief Constable.

“We stand united in opposition to all violence, racism and hate.”

Earlier this week, it was announced that the Northern Ireland Assembly will be recalled from summer recess on Thursday to discuss the violent scenes.

MLAs will discuss a motion condemning “criminal damage and targeting of businesses in recent days”.

The motion also calls on First Minister Michelle O’Neill and Ms Little-Pengelly to finalise the draft Refugee Integration Strategy and associated Thematic Delivery Plan and present it to the Executive, to bring forward the renewed Race Relations Order, and set out the process of replacing the Racial Equality Strategy 2015/25 by the end of 2024.

PSNI officers man road blocks in Belfast following an anti-Islamic protest outside Belfast City Hall on Saturday (PA) ( PA Wire )

Meanwhile on Monday, a meeting of Belfast City Council passed a motion to provide financial support to businesses damaged during Saturday’s disorder.

Sinn Fein MLA Deirdre Hargey described scenes in south Belfast as “absolutely deplorable”.

“There have been absolutely sickening reports of a home being attacked, a man brutally assaulted and attempts to set alight a business which was already burnt on Saturday,” she said.

“Those involved in these racist and disgusting attacks must face the full force of the law, and I would encourage anyone with information to contact the PSNI.

“Belfast is a shared and inclusive city. There is no place for racism or these kinds of disgraceful attacks on our minority communities.”

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll has called for a “mass anti-racism movement to face down racist violence”

“I am calling on all anti-racism campaigners, trade unionists, and progressive political forces to mobilise to show that we will not tolerate such hate,” he said.

“In Belfast, and elsewhere, we need to make a renewed effort to stamp it out, to defend migrants and refugees, and to uplift all communities together in the face of government neglect.”