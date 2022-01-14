Guests evacuated after fire at Belfast hotel
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus dealt with the blaze at the Europa Hotel.
Guests were evacuated from a Belfast city centre hotel after a fire broke out on the 11th floor.
Great Victoria Street, one of the main routes in the city, was closed for a time as the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) attended the incident at the Europa Hotel on Friday evening.
An NIFRS spokesperson said that when they attended the scene, guests were already being evacuated.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus dealt with the fire, which the spokesperson said is believed to have been caused by an electrical fault.
Guests later returned to the hotel.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised that Belfast city centre’s Great Victoria Street and Bruce Street have reopened after the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service dealt with a fire in the area.”
