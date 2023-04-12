In Pictures: Joe Biden explores family roots on first full day of Irish visit

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

President Joe Biden braved poor weather conditions on a day split between Northern Ireland and the Republic as he juggled his political duties with a quest to explore his family roots.

Following his arrival on Air Force One in Belfast on Tuesday evening, the US president was quickly back on board the famous aircraft for a trip south to Dublin Airport.

During his brief stay north of the border, Mr Biden had stressed his support for the institutions created by the Good Friday Agreement and made a keynote speech at Ulster University.

Having started his visit north of the border, Mr Biden made his keynote speech following a breakfast with Rishi Sunak who had welcomed him the previous night as he landed.

