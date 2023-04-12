Jump to content

In Pictures: Joe Biden explores family roots on first full day of Irish visit

The US president spent the early part of the day in Northern Ireland before visiting ancestral homelands in the south.

Wednesday 12 April 2023 16:24
US President Joe Biden arrives at Dublin Airport (Damien Storan/PA)
US President Joe Biden arrives at Dublin Airport (Damien Storan/PA)
President Joe Biden braved poor weather conditions on a day split between Northern Ireland and the Republic as he juggled his political duties with a quest to explore his family roots.

Following his arrival on Air Force One in Belfast on Tuesday evening, the US president was quickly back on board the famous aircraft for a trip south to Dublin Airport.

During his brief stay north of the border, Mr Biden had stressed his support for the institutions created by the Good Friday Agreement and made a keynote speech at Ulster University.

Having started his visit north of the border, Mr Biden made his keynote speech following a breakfast with Rishi Sunak who had welcomed him the previous night as he landed.

