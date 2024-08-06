Jump to content

Belfast community ‘disgusted’ by attack on business, says MLA Gerry Carroll

Mr Carroll said locals defended the business from a group of young people on Tuesday evening.

By Grinne N. Aodha
Tuesday 06 August 2024 21:03
Gerry Carroll (Liam McBurney/PA)
Gerry Carroll (Liam McBurney/PA) (PA Wire)

An attack on a business on the Falls Road in Belfast has been condemned by a local MLA.

People Before Profit’s Gerry Carroll said locals defended the business from a group of young people on Tuesday evening.

Mr Carroll, who attended the scene, said the community is “disgusted” by the “shocking” incident.

While tonight’s attack was awful, it is representative of a minority and I commend the immediate response of the community

Gerry Carroll

“It is deeply concerning to see young people swept up in such behaviour, especially when we have seen such sickening and widespread attacks on minorities in recent days,” he said.

“I would appeal to all young people and everyone else to desist from these types of attacks, and to stand for diversity, inclusion and a welcome west Belfast.

“While tonight’s attack was awful, it is representative of a minority and I commend the immediate response of the community.

Scores of residents and community activists, including People Before Profit members, turned out to support the shop at short notice.

“We must state in no uncertain terms that migrants and all minorities are welcome here and that we will not tolerate such attacks on our neighbours.”

