Man held over fatal shooting
Mark Hall was shot through the window of his family’s west Belfast home on Saturday.
A man has been arrested by detectives investigating the murder of a man shot dead in front of his family.
Mark Hall was shot through the window of his family’s west Belfast home on Saturday.
The 37-year-old suspect was arrested in Belfast on Thursday evening on suspicion of the murder.
Police believe two men armed with handguns carried out the shooting on Rodney Drive, firing at least seven shots.
Mr Hall was known to police prior to his killing.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.