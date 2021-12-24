Man arrested after fatal shooting released on bail
Mark Hall was shot through the window of his family’s west Belfast home on Saturday.
A man who was arrested by detectives investigating the murder of a man shot dead in front of his family has been released on bail, police said.
A 37-year-old man was arrested in Belfast on Thursday evening and released on Friday.
Police believe two men armed with handguns carried out the shooting on Rodney Drive, firing at least seven shots.
Mr Hall was known to police prior to his killing.
Officers investigating the murder have urged anyone with information to contact detectives on 101.
