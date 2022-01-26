Man released after arrest as part of investigation into Mark Hall killing

A 62-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder by police investigating the killing of Mark Hall last year has been released.

The man was released on bail pending further enquiries on Tuesday night.

Mr Hall, 31, was shot dead in front of his family in December. He was shot through the window of his family’s home on Rodney Drive in west Belfast in the late afternoon, with a bullet narrowly missing his sister.

Police believe two men armed with handguns carried out the shooting, firing at least seven shots.

Mr Hall was known to police before his killing. The 62-year-old had been questioned on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

A 40-year-old man also arrested on Tuesday was released earlier in the evening following questioning.