Police investigate racially motivated hate crimes in Belfast

Police said they were investigating several racially-motivated hate crimes in Belfast on Monday evening, including an attack on a young boy by a group of youths.

A superintendent moved to reassure the community that officers remained active in the city after several violent incidents had broken out after anti-immigration protests.

Police had come under attack and businesses in the city have been targeted amid the disorder.

On Tuesday, three men were arrested after reports of criminality in the north of the city.

At around 8.45pm, it was reported to police that a car was hijacked by a group of masked men on Fingal Street.

The vehicle was driven at the front of a business on Woodvale Road, causing minimal damage to the building, according to the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

Officers were immediately deployed to the scene when it was reported, just after 9.25pm, that masked men were smashing windows in the Rathlin Street area.

Three men aged 26, 28 and 41 years have been arrested on suspicion of offences including criminal damage and are in custody.

Superintendent Allister Hagan said: “I want to reassure the community that our officers remain in the area tonight, and north Belfast residents will be aware of their visible presence on the streets.

“Our enquiries into the reports we have received this evening, which we are treating as racially-motivated hate crimes, are ongoing and we would encourage anyone with information to contact us on 101, or 999 in an emergency, quoting reference 1609 of 06/08/24.”

He also encouraged people to submit information, images and footage through the major incident public portal that has been set up.

Earlier on Tuesday, police said they were investigating an assault on a young boy as a hate crime.

Officers said a large group of young people threw eggs at a shop on the Falls Road at 6.10pm on Tuesday.

They said the young boy was assaulted by up to 10 youths and sustained a minor facial injury.

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll, who attended the scene, said the community was “disgusted” by the incident.

He said west Belfast locals had defended a business that came under attack by a group of young people.

“I would appeal to all young people and everyone else to desist from these types of attacks, and to stand for diversity, inclusion and a welcome west Belfast,” he said.

The incidents came amid scenes of disorder in Belfast and parts of England in recent days.

Police said a victim of a suspected hate crime has been left in a serious condition in hospital after violence in Belfast on Monday night.

Four men linked to disorder on Saturday appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The court heard that police believe more violence linked to planned anti-immigration protests is likely in Belfast in the coming days.

A 15-year-old boy, charged with two counts of riot and possession of a weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.