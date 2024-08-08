Police release images of six people in relation to Belfast disorder probe

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has released images of six people they wish to speak to as part of its investigation into disorder in Belfast in recent days.

It comes as the force has arrested 22 people after violence broke out following anti-immigration protests in the city.

Assistant Chief Constable Davy Beck said: “Today we are releasing six images of individuals whom we would like to speak with, in connection with our ongoing investigation into a number of incidents of disorder and attacks on police officers since Saturday 3 August.

“Over the course of a number of days, there were a number of people who were intent on causing incidents of disorder and attacking property, the public and police officers.

“We remain committed to identifying those involved in a range of incidents across Belfast since the weekend and we will be relentless in our pursuit in order to bring these offenders before the courts.

“Following a number of nights of disorder across Belfast, we have arrested 22 people and further arrests will be made. Four of these arrests have been as a direct result of being identified as part of our ongoing evidence gathering operation.”

He said he was hopeful that those in the community with information will come forward.

“It is in everybody’s interest – as well as in the interest of justice – that those responsible are dealt with appropriately and I would urge anyone who may have any information to bring it forward,” he said.

“I also encourage the persons within these pictures to contact police directly. In doing so they will minimise the impact on themselves, their family and their community.”

Assistant Chief Constable Davy Beck (Liam McBurney/PA) ( PA Wire )

He said scenes in Belfast in recent days “have been a disgrace and have no place in Northern Ireland”.

“Those who are intent on causing disorder or committing offences, need to think of the consequences of their actions,” he said.

“Rest assured, we will use all lawful means, tactics or tools at our disposal to gather evidence and arrest those involved in this criminality.

“Think of the consequences of your actions which could lead to potentially prosecution and a criminal record.”

Those with information such as the name, address or ages of those pictured are asked to contact detectives or the independent charity Crimestoppers.