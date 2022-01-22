Mark Hall murder: Gunmen arrived in car with taxi sign, say police

Two gunmen involved in the murder of a man in west Belfast arrived at the scene in a car with a taxi sign on its roof, detectives have said.

Mark Hall was shot dead in front of his family in December.

Police revisited the scene on Rodney Drive on Saturday to appeal for information.

Mr Hall, 31, was shot through the window of his family’s home in the late afternoon.

Police believe two men armed with handguns carried out the shooting, firing at least seven shots.

This was a callous and targeted attack, which has left a whole community in shock Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness

Mr Hall was known to police before his killing.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “Mark Hall was murdered on the afternoon of Saturday 18th December 2021.

“Two gunmen approached his family home in Rodney Drive shortly after 4.30pm and fired a number of shots through the front window, striking and wounding Mark.

“He was taken to hospital, but sadly later died.

“This tragic event took place five weeks ago, that’s one week before Christmas. It has left Mark’s partner bereft, and his young daughter without a father.

“The whole family are, understandably, struggling to come to terms with the shock and unspeakable heartache.

“Some family members were present in the room when the shots were fired and, as the gunmen made off, a shot narrowly missed Mark’s sister, passing through her handbag.

“The gunmen were absolutely reckless in firing shots into a room with other family members.”

Mr McGuinness added: “One life has been taken and, without doubt, others could easily have been lost too. I’m referring to Mark’s sister, to the other family members, and to local people.

“This happened in a busy residential area at a time when people would have been out and about, going about their business, and no doubt getting ready for what should have been a happy Christmas.

“This was a callous and targeted attack, which has left a whole community in shock.

“We believe that the two gunmen arrived in the St James’ area in a silver saloon car which had a taxi sign affixed to its roof.

“Both gunmen were wearing all-dark clothing with coat hoods pulled over their faces.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the Rodney Drive area and who witnessed any suspicious activity, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to contact us.”