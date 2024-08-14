Jump to content

Man arrested on suspicion of rioting in recent disorder

Some 39 people have now been arrested in connection with the rioting which followed an anti-immigration protest.

Rebecca Black
Wednesday 14 August 2024 16:27
Police said the latest arrest brings the total of arrests to 39, with 30 people charged (PA)
Police said the latest arrest brings the total of arrests to 39, with 30 people charged (PA)

A man has been arrested by police investigating disorder in Belfast in recent weeks.

The 43-year-old was arrested in the Belfast area on suspicion of intentionally encouraging or assisting riot and theft.

A police spokesperson on Wednesday afternoon said he remains in police custody as inquiries continue.

A number of people have been arrested, and some have appeared in court facing charges related to the violent scenes in south Belfast which erupted after an anti immigration protest earlier this month.

Police said the latest arrest brings the total to 39, with 30 people charged.

