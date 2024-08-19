Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man charged over Belfast disorder

Some 39 people have now been arrested by police investigating public disorder following anti-immigration protests.

Rebecca Black
Monday 19 August 2024 09:51
A man is due to appear in court next month following disorder in Belfast (PA) (PA Wire)

A man is due to appear in court next month following disorder in Belfast.

The 43-year-old was arrested last Wednesday in connection with public disorder earlier this month following anti-immigration protests.

He has been charged with intentionally encouraging or assisting riot and other related offences, including cruelty to children.

He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Thursday September 12.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said a total of 39 people have now been arrested and 31 charged over the disorder.

