Hundreds gather to counter anti-immigration protest in Belfast

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Around a thousand people gathered in Belfast for a counter-protest against several hundred anti-immigration demonstrators on Friday evening.

A heavy police presence and barriers were put in place to keep the two groups apart at Belfast City Hall, while Donegall Square North and Wellington Place were closed to traffic for several hours.

The people at the anti-immigration protest were seen holding signs with slogans such as “Shankill Road says no to illegal immigration” and chanting “Send them home”.

An anti-immigration protest in Belfast city centre (Mark Marlow/PA) ( PA Wire )

Trade union banners and signs with anti-racism messages were being held aloft at the counter-protest, with chants of “When migrant lives are under attack, what do we do? Stand up, fight back” and “Belfast is anti-fascist”.

Sinn Fein MLAs Gerry Kelly and Caral Ni Chuilin were among the counter-protesters.

By 7.30pm, most of the anti-immigration protesters had dispersed and the police presence had dwindled.

Police planned a “significant, visible” operation ahead of the protest and counter-demonstration in Belfast city centre on Friday evening.

Queen’s University closed its campus and a number of businesses closed their offices as a precaution following violent scenes at an anti-immigration protest last Saturday.

The city has been hit with further disorder in the evenings since then, with 10 police officers injured.

Assistant Chief Constable Melanie Jones said the police expected a very busy weekend across Northern Ireland with a risk of spontaneous protest as well as scheduled events such as the Apprentice Boys of Derry parade in Londonderry and the West Belfast Festival.

She also said that from today, officers “may have” additional powers to stop and search or require the removal of face coverings.

“We will have a significant visible policing operation in place across Northern Ireland to ensure that everyone is kept safe,” she told media at a press conference at PSNI headquarters in east Belfast.

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable speaks to media at PSNI headquarters in east Belfast on Friday afternoon. (Rebecca Black/PA)

“We will be supporting the right to peaceful protest that is lawful, but this does not extend into intimidation, harassment or disorder.

“I encourage anyone who is planning to engage in protest to do so peacefully and within the law, and to engage with the police and follow our advice and instruction.”

Police responded to several race-related hate crime incidents and other disorder on Thursday night, in what the police said was the fifth night of disorder that officers have dealt with.

She said incidents included a number of reports of criminal damage to properties, a car set on fire and houses attacked.

“In east Belfast, a number of bins were set on fire in Castlereagh Street, and the police were attacked by a group of masked men who threw bricks and masonry at officers in Flora Street,” she said.

“Thankfully no officer was injured and we were able to quickly and effectively deal with the situation.”

Ms Jones said she wants to reassure the public that police are “working very hard to keep everyone safe”.

A total of 26 people have been arrested as part of investigations into disorder in recent days, with 21 people charged.

We are investigating who is organising and orchestrating this disorder and we will bring those people to justice Assistant Chief Constable Melanie Jones

“We are also investigating who is organising and orchestrating this disorder and we will bring those people to justice,” she said.

“The scenes we have seen across Belfast over the last week have been a disgrace. They have no place in our communities.

“Those who are intent on causing disorder or committing offences will be brought to justice.

“Anyone contemplating getting involved needs to understand the consequences of their actions. We will use all lawful means and tactics at our disposal to gather evidence and arrest people involved in criminality.”

Ms Jones also confirmed that police are expecting to be supported by a further 120 officers from Police Scotland next week, agreed through mutual aid arrangements.

“This will give us a vital additional resilience that we need to continue to deal with this effectively,” she said.

On Thursday, the Northern Ireland Assembly was recalled and MLAs backed a motion condemning the recent disorder and rejecting “all forms of racism”.

Assembly speaker Edwin Poots said that while he could not take part in the Assembly debate, his MLA office has engaged with victims of racist attacks, community organisations, local businesses and the PSNI.

The rioting has been devastating, primarily to the victims, but it has also been immensely harmful to the wider community Assembly speaker Edwin Poots

“The rioting has been devastating, primarily to the victims, but it has also been immensely harmful to the wider community,” he said.

“As we approach this weekend, I would urge calm and restraint and for individuals not to get involved in violence of any kind.”

He added: “Very often, faceless people on social media encourage people on to the streets but leave others to take part and carry the consequences. It is clear that everyone loses out of violence.

“There is no justification for it and, if anything, it will make attracting investment and securing solutions to other local issues for every part of our community, much more difficult.”

DUP MP Gregory Campbell urged the public to be “careful with language” to avoid inflaming tensions.

“The intimidation of foreign nationals, on whom our economy and health service depend, is cruel and utterly wrong. The people living here are not to blame for bad Government policy. It is Government policy that needs to be challenged and changed rather than attacking people and property.”