Woman tells Kate ‘Ireland belongs to the Irish’ during Belfast walkabout

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Princess of Wales has been challenged by a woman in Northern Ireland who suggested she was not visiting her own country.

The exchange unfolded when Kate and William were undertaking an impromptu meet and greet with people in north Belfast.

The royal couple, who were on a one day visit to Northern Ireland, were shaking hands with the public on the city’s Antrim Road after visiting a suicide prevention charity.

The woman reached out and shook Kate’s hand and while doing so said: “Nice to meet you but it would be better if it was when you were in your own country.”

The woman, who appeared to be videoing the exchange on a mobile phone, added: “Ireland belongs to the Irish”.

Kate smiled at the woman before moving on to shake hands with a well-wisher.

The encounter happened in what is a predominantly nationalist area of Belfast.

William and Kate received an otherwise warm reception as they were greeted by other members of the public who gathered outside the Public Initiative for Prevention of Suicide and Self Harm (PIPS) charity.

The encounter also jarred with the welcome the royal couple were afforded on the rest of their trip to Northern Ireland.

The PIPS charity was their first stop of the day, with Lord mayor of Belfast Tina Black and Sinn Fein MP for the constituency John Finucane among those who welcomed the royal couple on arrival.

Inside, 12-year-old Elyse Quinn, the daughter of the charity’s executive director Renee Quinn, presented the princess with a bouquet of flowers.

PIPS was founded in 2003 following the loss of 14 young people to suicide in Belfast over a short period of time the previous year.

During their visit, William and Kate spoke with staff about their work helping people at risk of suicide and self-harm.

The charity also arranged for them to take part in an art therapy session, painting pumpkins, with some vulnerable children who have been supported by PIPS.

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the organisation has seen a significant rise in those reaching out for help, including an increase of more than 500% among young people.

At the close of their visit, the prince and princess joined a group of volunteer counsellors in packing up the charity’s Little Boxes of Hope. The support packages are given to children following their time with PIPS to assist their ongoing recovery and ensure that their parents and guardians feel better equipped to cope.

After the visit to PIPS, the couple travelled into Belfast city centre to view Trademarket, a new outdoor street-food and retail market where they took part in a spirited cocktail-making race.

After William was declared winner, the couple heard more about the Trademarket enterprise which transformed a previously vacant site, aiming to showcase new businesses while also increasing footfall in a less-visited area.

They also met with representatives from Kainos, a Belfast-based software company which provided the site for the market at a peppercorn rent.

The final visit of the day was to the town of Carrickfergus in Co Antrim.

The royal couple were greeted by cheering crowds who had lined the streets as they arrived to visit youth charity Carrick Connect which offers support services to local young people experiencing social or emotional difficulties.