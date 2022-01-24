Man charged with causing death by dangerous driving after fatal Belfast crash
Two men died in the collision on the Ravenhill Road on Saturday night.
A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after two men died in a road crash in Belfast
The 32-year-old has also been charged with causing grievous bodily harm by dangerous driving.
The two-vehicle collision happened on the Ravenhill Road close to the Albert Bridge shortly after 9pm on Saturday.
One of the men who died has been named as 47-year-old Jon O’Hara from Belfast.
The name of the other victim has not been made public.
Five people were taken to hospital after the crash, which involved a Ford Focus and a Skoda Octavia.
The accused was scheduled to appear before a district judge in Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
