Man charged with causing death by dangerous driving after fatal Belfast crash

Two men died in the collision on the Ravenhill Road on Saturday night.

David Young
Monday 24 January 2022 10:58
The 32-year-old has also been charged with causing grievous bodily harm by dangerous driving.

The two-vehicle collision happened on the Ravenhill Road close to the Albert Bridge shortly after 9pm on Saturday.

Jon O’Hara, 47, from Belfast died in the crash (PSNI/PA)
One of the men who died has been named as 47-year-old Jon O’Hara from Belfast.

The name of the other victim has not been made public.

Five people were taken to hospital after the crash, which involved a Ford Focus and a Skoda Octavia.

The accused was scheduled to appear before a district judge in Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

