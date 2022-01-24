Man charged with causing death by dangerous driving after fatal Belfast crash

A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after two men died in a road crash in Belfast

The 32-year-old has also been charged with causing grievous bodily harm by dangerous driving.

The two-vehicle collision happened on the Ravenhill Road close to the Albert Bridge shortly after 9pm on Saturday.

Jon O’Hara, 47, from Belfast died in the crash (PSNI/PA) (PA Media)

One of the men who died has been named as 47-year-old Jon O’Hara from Belfast.

The name of the other victim has not been made public.

Five people were taken to hospital after the crash, which involved a Ford Focus and a Skoda Octavia.

The accused was scheduled to appear before a district judge in Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday.