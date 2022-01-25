Man arrested in Mark Hall murder probe
Mark Hall was shot dead in front of his family in December.
A 62-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder by police investigating the killing of Mark Hall last year.
Mr Hall was shot dead in front of his family in December.
The PSNI said that the man was arrested in Belfast on Tuesday evening on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.
He remains in custody.
Mr Hall, 31, was shot through the window of his family’s home in the late afternoon.
Police believe two men armed with handguns carried out the shooting, firing at least seven shots.
Mr Hall was known to police before his killing.
A 40-year-old man arrested earlier has now been released following questioning.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to contact detectives on 101.”
