Two car passengers dead after Belfast crash

Two men have died in a road crash in Belfast

The two-vehicle collision happened on the Ravenhill Road shortly after 9pm on Saturday.

Five people were taken to hospital after the crash, which involved a Ford Focus and a Skoda Octavia.

The incident saw the Ravenhill Road closed overnight. It reopened on Sunday morning.

It’s never easy to lose a loved one and I can only imagine how painful it must be in such sudden and difficult circumstances. Matthew O'Toole

PSNI Chief Inspector Wendy Pollock said: “At around 9.10pm, it was reported that two cars, a black Ford Focus and a blue Skoda Octavia were involved in the collision.

“The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended and five people were taken to hospital.

“Tragically, two men have passed away.

“One was a passenger in the Ford Focus and one was a passenger in the Skoda Octavia.”

South Belfast Assembly member Matthew O’Toole expressed his condolences.

“My thoughts are with the families and friends of those killed in this tragic crash on the Ravenhill Road on Saturday night,” said the SDLP representative.

“It’s never easy to lose a loved one and I can only imagine how painful it must be in such sudden and difficult circumstances.

“There were also a number of other people injured in this incident and I hope they all go on to make a full recovery. I would encourage anyone with any information about this crash to come forward to police as soon as possible.”

Police have urged anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage to come forward.