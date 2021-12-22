Man remanded in custody charged with woman’s murder
Taylor McIlveen, 30, is also charged with damaging windows and a car.
A 30-year-old man has been remanded in custody after being charged with the murder of a woman in north Belfast at the weekend.
Taylor McIlvenna has been charged with the murder of Caoimhe Morgan, as well as damaging windows and a car belonging to other individuals.
The 30-year-old mother-of-four was found dead in her home in the Harcourt Drive area on Saturday.
Appearing before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday morning, McIlvenna, of Greyabbey Road, Ballywalter, Co Down, replied yes when asked if he understood the charges.
A detective sergeant said she believes she can connect the accused to the charges.
No application for bail was made.
McIlveena was remanded in custody and is next due to appear before the court on January 19.
