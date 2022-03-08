Man charged with murder of Martin Gavin
Mr Gavin, 47, was stabbed in a house in north Belfast on January 7 and died four weeks later.
A 20-year-old man is set to appear in court in Belfast charged with the murder of Martin Gavin.
The 47-year-old was stabbed in a house in north Belfast on January 7 and died four weeks later.
Detectives investigating charged the 20-year-old man with murder on Tuesday.
He is to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.
An 18-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman who were also arrested on Monday have been released.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.