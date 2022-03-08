Man charged with murder of Martin Gavin

A 20-year-old man is set to appear in court in Belfast charged with the murder of Martin Gavin.

The 47-year-old was stabbed in a house in north Belfast on January 7 and died four weeks later.

Detectives investigating charged the 20-year-old man with murder on Tuesday.

He is to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

An 18-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman who were also arrested on Monday have been released.