Woman held and suspected gun seized by police probing Belfast security alert

The UVF is suspected to have been behind a security alert which saw Simon Coveney being evacuated from a peacebuilding event.

Dominic McGrath
Sunday 27 March 2022 09:31
(Liam McBurney/PA)
(Liam McBurney/PA)
(PA Wire)

A woman has been arrested and a suspected gun seized by police investigating a security alert that led to the Irish Foreign Affairs Minister being evacuated from an event in north Belfast.

The UVF is suspected of involvement in the incident on Friday which saw Simon Coveney being evacuated from the event organised by the John and Pat Hume Foundation in north Belfast.

The Houben Centre, on the Crumlin Road, was evacuated and a funeral service at nearby Holy Cross church was disrupted.

Police said the driver of a van was threatened by two gunmen and forced to drive a device which he believed to be a live bomb to the church.

Simon Coveney is ushered from the room at The Houben Centre (Hume Foundation/PA)
(PA Media)

Recommended

On Sunday morning, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said a 38-year-old woman had been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm in suspicious circumstances, possessing criminal property and concealing criminal property.

A PSNI spokesperson said she was in custody assisting police with their inquiries.

It comes after the Serious Crime Branch carried out searches in the Ballysillan and Springmartin areas of north and west Belfast on Saturday evening.

A suspected firearm, two vehicles, a quantity of controlled drugs and a large sum of cash were seized by police.

The incident was condemned by politicians across the political spectrum.

Secretary of State Brandon Lewis described the actions as “reprehensible”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in