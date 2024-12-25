Christmas Day festive run at Stormont breaks course participation record

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A Belfast Parkrun broke its course participation record on Christmas Day, as almost 800 festive runners crossed the finish line.

Hundreds descended on the Stormont estate in east Belfast for an event that has become a seasonal favourite in the local running calendar.

There were Father Christmas hats and elf ears aplenty at the start line, as young and old set off around the picturesque course for the ninth outing of the special Christmas Day Parkrun.

Festive music playing through loudspeakers reverberated around the estate, while crowds of supporters cheered the runners as they passed.

The Stormont event was one of a number of Parkruns in Northern Ireland on Christmas Day.

The previous course record at Stormont was 776 participants, set on New Year’s Day a few years ago. On Christmas Day a total of 788 finished the run.

Such was the size of the bumper crowd that organisers had to record the times of dozens of runners manually in the closing stages, as they only had 720-time tokens to hand out to finishers.

One of those taking part was Deirdre Fitzpatrick, a member of the Ormeau Runners club in south Belfast.

“What better way to start Christmas than to come out for a run with all your friends,” she said.

“It’s been unbelievable. There are over 750 people running here today, which shows how much running has grown – and that’s because it’s so important to all of us.”

Event director Alison Canning said the record number of participants demonstrated the enduring popularity of running.

“It’s been a record-breaking morning,” she said.

“We have had 788 finishers this morning. The most we’ve ever had in the past is 776 on a New Year’s Day a few years back. So it’s absolutely amazing to see so many people start their Christmas morning with us here.”

She added: “We’ve all abandoned our dinner preparations and the Lego building and I think it’s because running and park running in general is so popular.

“The atmosphere here is just amazing with all the costumes and the Santa hats.

“Everybody just likes to get out and spread a bit of Christmas spirit.”