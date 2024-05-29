Beacons to be lit on UK’s highest peaks to mark 80th anniversary of D-Day

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Teams of climbers are to scale all four of the UK’s highest peaks and light beacons in commemoration of D-Day.

On June 6, the 80th anniversary of D-Day, teams will scale Ben Nevis in Scotland, Scafell Pike in England, Mount Snowdon in Wales and Slieve Donard in Northern Ireland, lighting a beacon at the top to symbolise remembrance.

The beacons will be carried to the top of each peak in memory of those who fought in Operation Overlord in 1944, and will be lit between 9.15pm and 9.45pm.

The event is organised by Walking With The Wounded, a charity that supports veterans, and teams will consist of between eight and 12 individuals, including charity staff, volunteers and other supporters.

This significant anniversary serves as a poignant reminder of the pivotal role played by our servicemen and women in shaping history Tony Hulton, Walking With The Wounded

Tony Hulton, chief executive of Walking With The Wounded, said: “WWTW is honoured to stand alongside the nation in remembering the bravery and sacrifice of our armed forces personnel during Operation Overlord.

“This significant anniversary serves as a poignant reminder of the pivotal role played by our servicemen and women in shaping history. It is our privilege to pay tribute to their courage and resilience”.

Wayne McCamley, the charity’s veteran liaison and support officer, will form part of the team climbing Ben Nevis.

He said: “I’m both proud and honoured to be representing WWTW on this beacon lighting event on Ben Nevis.

“My grandfather served in the Second World War and he was my inspiration to join the military, so anything that I can do to pay my respects to him, and all the other brave men and woman that served, is a privilege.”