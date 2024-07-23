VAT on private schools would put more pressure on state sector, Tory MP says

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Sir Keir Starmer’s plans to impose VAT on private schools will put more pressure on the state education sector, a Conservative MP has argued.

The Prime Minister has previously denied the assertion, pointing to research by the Institute for Fiscal Studies suggesting it is unlikely that state school class sizes will swell as a result of the policy.

Ben Spencer, who has chosen to send his children to private school, branded the Labour Government’s proposal an “awful policy” during the King’s Speech debate on Tuesday.

Tory MP Ben Spencer criticised the plan (Richard Townshend/UK Parliament/PA) ( PA Media )

Speaking in the Commons, he said: “Now like many people in Runnymede and Weybridge – where one in five children are educated in the independent sector and indeed I’m sure many people across the UK – we as a family have also chosen independent education for our own children, so I declare a financial interest as part of this campaign.

“I’ve spoken to many independent schools in my patch, and they tell me that about 5-10% of kids are going to move back into the state sector as a result of this policy.

“And most parents who send their kids to independent schools aren’t these sort of mega-rich magnets which are characterised by the Government, they’re people – as with all parents – who make difficult budgeting decisions in terms of how they want to spend their money.

“The policy to tax education, which we have never done before and never should, is only going to put more pressure on the state sector.”

Most parents who send their kids to independent schools aren't these sort of mega-rich magnets which are characterised by the Government, they're people - as with all parents - who make difficult budgeting decisions in terms of how they want to spend their money Ben Spencer

Mr Spencer added that the policy will cause “more disruption for the kids who are forced to move out” of schools, particularly the Covid-19 generation.

He continued: “I sincerely hope that the Government looks at the challenges and the problems of this policy, they look at the fact that a lot (of) children with special educational needs in independent education don’t have (education, health and care) plans and are thus saving the Government money.

“And they think again about this awful policy, and I tell you what, I will hold you to account on this, as will many of my colleagues on this side of the bench.”

Mr Spencer had tabled an amendment which stated that the Speech “fails to address the damaging consequences of taxation on education”, but this was not chosen by the Speaker for a vote.

Despite this, he described the amendment as the “first stage in the battle against the Government’s awful policy to tax education”.