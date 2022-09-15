Two Cabinet ministers take part in vigil at Queen’s coffin
Alister Jack and Ben Wallace guarded the Queen’s coffin as it lies in state as part of their duties as members of the Royal Company of Archers.
Two members of Liz Truss’s Cabinet stood vigil at the Queen’s coffin as she lies in state in Westminster Hall.
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace stood solemnly in dark uniforms on Thursday at the raised platform on which the coffin rests.
Both men are members of the Royal Company of Archers, which functions as the sovereign’s bodyguard in Scotland.
The unit also watched over the coffin while it was in St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh earlier in the week.
After the Queen’s death at Balmoral in Scotland, Mr Wallace said she had “dedicated her life to serving her nation”.
Speaking about the Queen after her death was announced, Mr Jack said: “Her long reign was defined by hard work and dedicated public service, earning her the respect and devotion of her citizens.”
The Queen’s coffin is being guarded in Westminster Hall at all hours by units from the Sovereign’s Bodyguard, the Household Division or Yeoman Warders of the Tower of London.
