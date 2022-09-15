Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Two Cabinet ministers take part in vigil at Queen’s coffin

Alister Jack and Ben Wallace guarded the Queen’s coffin as it lies in state as part of their duties as members of the Royal Company of Archers.

Katrine Bussey
Thursday 15 September 2022 12:56
Members of the public file past the Queen’s coffin (Yui Mok/PA)
Members of the public file past the Queen’s coffin (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Wire)

Two members of Liz Truss’s Cabinet stood vigil at the Queen’s coffin as she lies in state in Westminster Hall.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace stood solemnly in dark uniforms on Thursday at the raised platform on which the coffin rests.

Both men are members of the Royal Company of Archers, which functions as the sovereign’s bodyguard in Scotland.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace (PA)
(PA Wire)

The unit also watched over the coffin while it was in St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh earlier in the week.

Recommended

After the Queen’s death at Balmoral in Scotland, Mr Wallace said she had “dedicated her life to serving her nation”.

Speaking about the Queen after her death was announced, Mr Jack said: “Her long reign was defined by hard work and dedicated public service, earning her the respect and devotion of her citizens.”

The Queen’s coffin is being guarded in Westminster Hall at all hours by units from the Sovereign’s Bodyguard, the Household Division or Yeoman Warders of the Tower of London.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in