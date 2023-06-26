Wallace plays down prospect of future role as Nato chief

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ben Wallace has appeared to further play down his prospects of emerging as Nato chief in the future, after ruling himself out of the race to replace Jens Stoltenberg.

The Defence Secretary had already ruled himself out of the running to replace the outgoing Nato secretary general, telling The Economist last week “it’s not going to happen” and there are “a lot of unresolved issues in Nato”.

There had been speculation Mr Wallace could emerge as a leading contender to take on the key defence job. Earlier in the month, US President Joe Biden said he would support a Nato leader from the UK when he met with Rishi Sunak at the White House.

Mr Biden had indicated that Mr Wallace was a “very qualified individual”, but it “remains to be seen” who will get the job.

But speaking at the Rusi conference on Monday, the Defence Secretary seemed to suggest that a switch to Nato was not on the horizon in the short or even medium-term.

Giving a very brief answer, he said: “I am not going to be doing it this year, next year or the year after. It is for others to take up that job.”