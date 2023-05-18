Jump to content

Norway ‘robbed’ in Eurovision, says Defence Secretary Ben Wallace

The Norwegian entry finished fifth in the competition but clearly won the support of Ben Wallace.

David Hughes
Thursday 18 May 2023 17:05
Norway entrant Alessandra performing in the grand final for the Eurovision Song Contest (PA)
Norway entrant Alessandra performing in the grand final for the Eurovision Song Contest (PA)
(PA Wire)

Ben Wallace said Norway was “robbed” of Eurovision glory during an appearance with his counterpart from Oslo.

Alessandra finished fifth with her song Queen Of Kings at the contest held in Liverpool on Saturday.

At a press conference with Norwegian minister Bjorn Arild Gram, the Defence Secretary expressed his admiration for the song.

He praised Norway’s support for Ukraine in the war against Russia and added: “And they should have won the Eurovision Song Contest.

“You were robbed.”

The competition was won by Norway’s neighbour Sweden, with singer Loreen making history as the first woman and second person to win the song competition twice after her win in 2012.

