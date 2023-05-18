Norway ‘robbed’ in Eurovision, says Defence Secretary Ben Wallace

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ben Wallace said Norway was “robbed” of Eurovision glory during an appearance with his counterpart from Oslo.

Alessandra finished fifth with her song Queen Of Kings at the contest held in Liverpool on Saturday.

At a press conference with Norwegian minister Bjorn Arild Gram, the Defence Secretary expressed his admiration for the song.

He praised Norway’s support for Ukraine in the war against Russia and added: “And they should have won the Eurovision Song Contest.

“You were robbed.”

The competition was won by Norway’s neighbour Sweden, with singer Loreen making history as the first woman and second person to win the song competition twice after her win in 2012.