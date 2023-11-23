Jump to content

Fire breaks out at high-rise building in Reading

Footage on social media showed flames and thick black smoke billowing into the air.

Ted Hennessey
Thursday 23 November 2023 13:01
A workman who was trapped on a roof being lifted to safety after a fire at a high-rise building in Reading (Chris Lauder/X/PA)
A workman who was trapped on a roof being lifted to safety after a fire at a high-rise building in Reading (Chris Lauder/X/PA)
(PA Media)

A large fire has broken out at a high-rise building in Reading.

Footage on social media showed flames and thick black smoke billowing from what appeared to be a tall construction site near the centre of the Berkshire town.

One video appeared to show a workman who was trapped on the roof being lifted to safety by a crane.

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it received reports of the blaze near Napier Road at 11.38am on Thursday.

It said: “A number of our crews are currently on the scene. While emergency services work, we ask that people avoid the area where possible and close windows and doors if you live or work nearby.”

