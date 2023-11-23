Fire breaks out at high-rise building in Reading

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A large fire has broken out at a high-rise building in Reading.

Footage on social media showed flames and thick black smoke billowing from what appeared to be a tall construction site near the centre of the Berkshire town.

One video appeared to show a workman who was trapped on the roof being lifted to safety by a crane.

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it received reports of the blaze near Napier Road at 11.38am on Thursday.

It said: “A number of our crews are currently on the scene. While emergency services work, we ask that people avoid the area where possible and close windows and doors if you live or work nearby.”