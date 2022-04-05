Camilla meets Bernardine Evaristo at Clarence House

The Duchess of Cornwall has welcomed Booker Prize-winning author Bernardine Evaristo to her Clarence House home.

The pair met on Tuesday to mark the writer’s appointment as the new president of the Royal Society of Literature, of which Camilla is patron.

Chatting about plans for the charity, the duchess also took the opportunity to discuss Evaristo’s best-selling and award-winning work Girl, Woman, Other with her during the one-to-one meeting.

The pair posed smiling side by side in the duchess’s London residence.

Avid reader Camilla – a passionate promoter of literacy – regularly meets leading writers for her online Reading Room book club.

Evaristo made history as the second woman and first writer of colour to be appointed as president of the society.

The charity, founded in 1820, aims to advance literature by honouring and supporting emerging and established writers.