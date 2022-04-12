Harry: The mind is like a muscle that needs to be honed, rehabbed, and coached

The Duke of Sussex has said the mind is “like a muscle” in that it needs to be “honed, trained, rehabbed, and coached”.

Harry was speaking as chief impact officer at professional coaching and mental health firm BetterUp, which has announced that it is teaming up with the Invictus Games Foundation where the duke is a founding patron.

BetterUp will offer one-to-one coaching and personalised assessments to support members of the Invictus community.

The Duke of Sussex (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

The Invictus Games will take place in The Hague from April 16 to 22 after being delayed by the pandemic.

Harry founded the games to aid the rehabilitation of injured or sick military personnel and veterans from across the globe, by giving them the challenge of competing in sporting events similar to the Paralympics.

Harry said: “At its heart, the Invictus Games is about empowering every single person around the world.

“It’s a worldwide display of resilience, determination, and community for which each of us can draw inspiration.

“I couldn’t think of a better new partner for the Invictus Games Foundation than the mental fitness platform BetterUp.

“The mind is like a muscle: it needs to be honed, trained, rehabbed, and coached.

“The men and women I served with understand this, the Invictus community knows this, and now the world is beginning to see it too.

“I’m honoured to bring the work we do at BetterUp to Invictus and look forward to expanding the support systems that service members and veterans depend on to achieve remarkable feats.”

San Francisco-based BetterUp is valued at 4.7 billion dollars and Harry’s role, which he took on in March 2021, includes product strategy, philanthropy, and public advocacy related to mental health.

He is also involved in the firm’s commitment to Pledge 1% – a movement which encourages companies to donate 1% of equity, staff time, product or profit to their communities.

Harry has said BetterUp envisioned a “world where growth and transformation are possible for everyone, and everyone has access to the support and care they need to thrive”.