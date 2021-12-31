Veteran US actress Betty White dies aged 99

The award-winning US actress, best known for starring as Rose in 1980s sitcom The Golden Girls, died less than a month before her 100th birthday.

Mike Bedigan
Friday 31 December 2021 19:58
Betty White holds her Guinness World Records certificate (PA)
(PA Media)

US actress Betty White has died aged 99.

White was born in Illinois on January 17 1922 and had a television career spanning more than 80 years.

She appeared in hit US sitcoms including Hot In Cleveland, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Betty White Show and Life With Elizabeth.

The screen veteran was named the female entertainer with the longest television career by Guinness World Records having started out in 1939.

She has also written several books and has won five Primetime Emmy Awards out of 21 nominations, and a handful of other top accolades.

