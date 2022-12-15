Beyonce texted Meghan after Oprah interview to praise her ‘bravery’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Beyonce texted the Duchess of Sussex to praise her “bravery and vulnerability” following her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Home footage shown during episode six of the Netflix series Harry & Meghan shows the duchess reading the message from the pop superstar to her husband.

She says Beyonce, a 28-time Grammy winner, told her she “was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed”.

In their joint interview with Winfrey in March 2021, Harry and Meghan made a series of allegations about the royal family, including that a member – not the Queen nor the Duke of Edinburgh – made a racist comment about their son.

Footage shown during their docuseries, released on Thursday morning, appeared to show the couple watching the interview, although the television screen is not shown, before kissing.

The documentary moves to the following day with the couple sat at a desk behind their laptops.

Harry pulls a mock surprised face and throws his hands up and responds “shut up” when Meghan says: “Beyonce just texted.”

He adds: “Just checking in, just casual,” as a laughing Meghan says: “I still can’t believe she knows who I am.

“She said she wants me to feel safe and protected. She admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability and I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed.”

Meghan first publicly met Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z in London at the premiere of Disney’s 2019 remake of The Lion King, which featured the singer’s music and her voice as the character Nala.

Tennis champion Serena Williams, a close friend of the couple, also praises them on the series.

Speaking about their approach to raising their two children, Archie and Lilibet, she said: “They’re creating their own family, and friends can be family too.

“They can start something fresh and new and hope that one day that family on both ends will be able to understand that this is truly love.”

Williams also hailed their choice to feature the Kingdom Choir gospel group during their wedding.

During episode four, she said: “To have her culture represented at that wedding… amazing. I loved it.

“I thought it was really courageous breaking boundaries but not trying to.”