Met Police officer denies following athlete’s car because driver was black

A Metropolitan Police officer denied following a vehicle to perform a stop and search because the driver was black, a misconduct hearing has heard.

Olympic sprinter Ricardo Dos Santos, 28, and his partner and Team GB athlete Bianca Williams, 29, believe they were racially profiled during an encounter on July 4 2020 with five Metropolitan Police officers, who followed them as they drove to their west London home from training with their then-three-month-old son in the back seat of their Mercedes.

The couple were handcuffed and searched on suspicion of having drugs and weapons after they pulled over outside their property, but nothing was found.

Pc Jonathan Clapham, who is among five officers who could be sacked if gross misconduct is proven, said on Monday during cross-examination that there was no discussion in the police vehicle of Mr Dos Santos being a “young black male” when the decision was made to follow him.

According to his statement, the officer only saw Mr Dos Santos towards the end of the pursuit.

He accepted that black drivers may have a lack of trust in police, that they could feel threatened when being followed by officers and may therefore be defensive and evasive.

But he said he would treat any individual the same “regardless of the race or ethnicity”.

Various pieces of footage were played during the hearing showing the police pursuit of Mr Dos Santos’ Mercedes.

Pc Clapham agreed that the footage showed how the sprinter braked and indicated at almost every junction he turned into, but added: “That is not demonstrative of what his driving was like though.”

He said he saw “rapid acceleration” and “excessive braking”, “which would indicate that that driver is nervous when clearly alerted to the fact of a marked police vehicle being behind him”.

The officer told the panel it was “blatantly obvious” that the vehicle needed stopping and that it was showing “common signs” of someone trying to make off from police.

Acting PS Rachel Simpson, Pc Allan Casey, Pc Clapham, Pc Michael Bond and Pc Sam Franks deny all charges against them, which include allegations that they breached police standards over equality and diversity during the stop and search.

Acting PS Simpson and Pcs Clapham, Bond and Franks also face allegations that their actions amounted to a breach of professional behaviour standards in relation to the use of force.

They are said to have failed in relation to their levels of authority, respect and courtesy, as well as in their duties and responsibilities.

Pc Casey is also accused of breaching professional standards in the way he carried out his duties and responsibilities or gave orders and instructions.

It is also alleged that the honesty and integrity of Pcs Casey, Clapham, Bond and Franks breached professional behaviour standards.

The six-week hearing continues.