What the papers say – November 27
The Wednesday papers are led by major local and international stories.
The announcement of a ceasefire in Lebanon leads the stories on Wednesday’s front pages.
The story is featured on the front of The Guardian and The Independent, with Israel and Hezbollah agreeing to suspend hostilities from Wednesday.
Meanwhile, The Times reports carmaker Vauxhall has blamed electric vehicle rules for the decision to shut its plant in Luton.
The Telegraph says the Government could look to water down the rules in response.
The Daily Mirror leads with an exclusive story on the return of free breakfast clubs to all primary schools.
Metro carries an interview with a dance teacher who was injured in the Southport knife attack that left three girls dead. She has said the victims’ memories should be a “driving force” for change.
Suspended Premier League referee David Coote is at the centre of an FA betting probe, according to The Sun.
The cost of Christmas dinner leads the Daily Express.
The Financial Times reports trading partners have warned the US of the potential dangers of president-elect Donald Trump’s tariff pledge.
And the Daily Star says Hulk Hogan has been floated as a potential pick for Mr Trump’s Cabinet.