Biffy Clyro ‘devasted’ to cancel last date of US tour due to band illness

Biffy Clyro said they were “devastated” to cancel the final date of their US tour due to an illness in the band.

The Scottish rock band said they had been “really looking forward” to playing the show in Los Angeles and promised fans they would “make it up to you”.

The gig, at the Belasco theatre in downtown LA, was due to conclude a string of North American tour dates throughout April and May.

“We are devastated to announce that we have made the extremely difficult decision to cancel tonight’s show in Los Angeles due to an illness within the band,” the band wrote on Facebook.

“We were really looking forward to playing in Los Angeles at the end of a great USA tour and promise we will make it up to you. Love, Simon, James and Ben x.”

Biffy Clyro were previously forced to postpone their European tour dates twice due to concerns over coronavirus.

They announced in January that the dates on the continent would now take place between August and October.

Formed in Kilmarnock, East Ayrshire, the group is composed of Simon Neil, James Johnston and Ben Johnston.

They have released nine studio albums, the latest of which, The Myth Of The Happily Ever After, was released in October last year.