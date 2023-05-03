Big Ben to light up for King’s coronation

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Big Ben will be lit up with a series of projections to mark the King’s coronation.

Images of the national flowers of all four home nations – a rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock – will be projected on to the London landmark in red, white and blue, the colours of the Union Flag.

The words of the national anthem, God Save the King, will then appear across the tower before the projection culminates with the coronation emblem, designed by Sir Jony Ive, a British product designer and chancellor of the Royal College of Art.

A rehearsal took place on Wednesday evening, with projections due every night from Thursday to Sunday at around 8.30pm until 11pm.