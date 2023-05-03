Jump to content

Big Ben to light up for King’s coronation

Images of the national flowers of all four home nations will be projected on to the London landmark in red, white and blue.

Ben Roberts-Haslam
Wednesday 03 May 2023 23:48
Images are projected onto Big Ben during a rehearsal on Wednesday evening (Yui Mok/PA)
Images are projected onto Big Ben during a rehearsal on Wednesday evening (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Wire)

Big Ben will be lit up with a series of projections to mark the King’s coronation.

Images of the national flowers of all four home nations – a rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock – will be projected on to the London landmark in red, white and blue, the colours of the Union Flag.

The words of the national anthem, God Save the King, will then appear across the tower before the projection culminates with the coronation emblem, designed by Sir Jony Ive, a British product designer and chancellor of the Royal College of Art.

A rehearsal took place on Wednesday evening, with projections due every night from Thursday to Sunday at around 8.30pm until 11pm.

