What the papers say – November 16
Here are the stories making headlines this Saturday.
British TV star Davina McCall’s cancer revelation dominates Saturday’s newspapers, with a handful of other publications with alternate headlines on politics both at home and abroad.
The Daily Mirror, the Daily Express, and The Sun splash on the shock health news from 57-year-old TV star Davina McCall, with the former Big Brother host confirming she has been diagnosed with a “very rare” brain tumour.
The i‘s front page tells of the “blow to the cost of living” coming for Britons as household bills seem set to rise across the nation.
Boris Johnson has hit out at Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s “thought police” in the Daily Mail, with the paper’s headline comparing life under the Labour leader to Soviet Russia.
The Daily Telegraph splashes on the same free speech laws, with newly-minted Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch calling for further protections for journalists.
A senior economic adviser to US president-elect Donald Trump has suggested that Britain should prioritise the United States on trade over the European Union, as per The Times.
The Independent‘s front page warns those in Westminster not to find themselves “on the wrong side of history” over indefinite jail terms.
The Guardian reports on the UK’s addiction to junk food, with new data indicating that bad diets in Britain are costing the NHS £268 billion per year.
Lastly, the Daily Star splashes on Netflix star turned convicted felon Joe Exotic, with the Tiger King star urging Donald Trump to name him US wildlife director… despite being stuck behind bars.