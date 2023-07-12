Jump to content

Street artist creates limited edition print in aid of the Big Issue

My Dog Sighs is also guest editing a special art-focused edition of the magazine.

Alan Jones
Thursday 13 July 2023 00:01
Street artist My Dog Sighs is guest editing an art-focused edition of the Big Issue (Alamy/PA)
Street artist My Dog Sighs is guest editing an art-focused edition of the Big Issue (Alamy/PA)

A renowned street artist has created a limited edition print to help raise money for the Big Issue.

My Dog Sighs is also guest editing a special art-focused edition of the magazine.

An exhibition of the artist’s work opens on Thursday at London’s Jealous Gallery.

We are so excited to be collaborating with My Dog Sighs, the special art edition is a brilliant one this year

Russell Blackman, the Big Issue

My Dog Sighs said: “When the Big issue approached me to guest edit this special art edition, I instantly saw the parallels with my creative endeavours and their ethos of helping those struggling and lost to work themselves to a position where they can find themselves and their place/purpose.

“As I delved deeper, choosing features for the magazine, I discovered other artists, creative thinkers, explorers, musicians and projects that are re-imagining the lost and turning it into something of value and purpose.

“Alongside the print, I’m proud to be showing a new body of work inspired by my collaboration with the Big Issue.”

Russell Blackman, managing director of the Big Issue, said: “Every year we invite stars of the art world to take over an edition of the Big Issue. They bring a wholly different perspective.

“We are so excited to be collaborating with My Dog Sighs, the special art edition is a brilliant one this year.”

The limited edition print features one of My Dog Sighs’ iconic glassy reflective eyes, reflecting narratives under the theme of being lost.

