Street artist creates limited edition print in aid of the Big Issue

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A renowned street artist has created a limited edition print to help raise money for the Big Issue.

My Dog Sighs is also guest editing a special art-focused edition of the magazine.

An exhibition of the artist’s work opens on Thursday at London’s Jealous Gallery.

We are so excited to be collaborating with My Dog Sighs, the special art edition is a brilliant one this yea Russell Blackman, the Big Issue

My Dog Sighs said: “When the Big issue approached me to guest edit this special art edition, I instantly saw the parallels with my creative endeavours and their ethos of helping those struggling and lost to work themselves to a position where they can find themselves and their place/purpose.

“As I delved deeper, choosing features for the magazine, I discovered other artists, creative thinkers, explorers, musicians and projects that are re-imagining the lost and turning it into something of value and purpose.

“Alongside the print, I’m proud to be showing a new body of work inspired by my collaboration with the Big Issue.”

Russell Blackman, managing director of the Big Issue, said: “Every year we invite stars of the art world to take over an edition of the Big Issue. They bring a wholly different perspective.

“We are so excited to be collaborating with My Dog Sighs, the special art edition is a brilliant one this year.”

The limited edition print features one of My Dog Sighs’ iconic glassy reflective eyes, reflecting narratives under the theme of being lost.