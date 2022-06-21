William reunites with Big Issue vendor on his 40th birthday

The duke went to see Dave Martin in Hammersmith, London.

Laura Elston
Tuesday 21 June 2022 18:05
The Duke of Cambridge with Big Issue vendor Dave Martin (Andy Parsons/The Big Issue/PA)
The Duke of Cambridge with Big Issue vendor Dave Martin (Andy Parsons/The Big Issue/PA)
(PA Media)

The Duke of Cambridge spent his 40th birthday visiting the Big Issue vendor who showed him the ropes when he went undercover as a seller.

William caught up with Dave Martin on his pitch at a Tesco supermarket in Hammersmith, west London, on Tuesday.

He took Mr Martin, 60, a slice of his birthday cake and chatted to him about how he was doing, during the private visit.

The Duke of Cambridge with Big Issue vendor Dave Martin (centre) earlier this month (Andy Parsons/The Big Issue/PA)
(PA Media)

The men got to know one another when the duke carried out a stint as a Big Issue vendor earlier this month. It allows the homeless to earn an income by selling the magazine.

Recommended

William is the cover star of the latest issue and wrote an article about his experience, describing his time with Mr Martin, a Big Issue seller for 11 years, as “eye-opening”.

The duke has set out his key birthday as a turning point, pledging more help for those who are struggling.

He vowed to continue raising the issue of homelessness, in his article, and pledged to introduce his children to charities supporting rough sleepers, just as his mother Diana, Princess of Wales, did with him.

“I have always believed in using my platform to help tell those stories and to bring attention and action to those who are struggling,” he said.

“I plan to do that now I’m turning 40, even more than I have in the past.

William and Kate are reportedly planning a joint party (Ashley Crowden/PA)
(PA Wire)

“So, for my part, I commit to continue doing what I can to shine a spotlight on this solvable issue not just today, but in the months and years to come.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will reportedly hold a joint 40th party in the summer after the duchess’s birthday celebrations in January were cancelled due to rising Covid cases, according to the Daily Mirror.

Earlier, the duke issued a personal thank you for the birthday messages he received.

He wrote on Kensington Palace’s official Twitter account: “Thank you for all the happy birthday messages today!”

He signed his message “W”, meaning it had come from him personally.

The royal family wished William a happy 40th, sharing photos of his major milestones.

He was pictured on the monarchy’s Twitter account as a newborn, after his university graduation, at Sandhurst with the Queen, as a search and rescue helicopter pilot and on his wedding day.

Following a message reading “Happy Birthday to The Duke of Cambridge!” William was also shown surrounded by his three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, in a snapshot recently released for Father’s Day.

The account also highlighted the duke’s charity work and his focus on the environment, young people and mental health.

Recommended

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall also wished William a “very happy 40th birthday!”

Clarence House’s account shared photographs of Charles holding newborn William outside the Lindo Wing, on a ski-lift together, on the Palace balcony with the royal family, and William with his arm around Charles.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in