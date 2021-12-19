Dachshunds don reindeer ears and turkey legs in annual Hyde Park Sausage Walk

Sausage dogs named Biggie Smalls and Bruno joined in the Christmas celebrations at Hyde Park, showing off costumes, hats, and jumpers as they walked.

Lily Ford
Sunday 19 December 2021 16:19
Bruno (left) dressed as a snowman for a festive walk at Hyde Park (PA)
Bruno (left) dressed as a snowman for a festive walk at Hyde Park (PA)
(PA Wire)

Dachshunds sporting reindeer ears and roasted turkey legs took to the streets of London in the annual Hyde Park Sausage Walk.

Biggie Smalls, dressed as a roasted turkey, at the annual Hyde Park Sausage Walk (PA)
(PA Wire)

Owners and their sausage dogs came together to celebrate the season by donning festive fancy dress.

One canine, named Biggie Smalls showed off a turkey costume – accessorising with green baubles on his collar.

LD turned up with a matching hat to round off her elf costume (PA)
(PA Wire)

Recommended

Dachshunds wrapped up in Christmas jumpers and reindeer ears at the Sausage Walk (PA)
(PA Wire)

Dog owners joined in the dress-up for its fifth year, as another dachshund called Bruno channelled his inner Frosty while topping off the look with a red and green scarf.

Bruno pictured at Hyde Park Sausage Walk (PA)
(PA Wire)
Many owners dressed up for the Sausage Walk as well (PA)
(PA Wire)
Dachshunds at the annual Hyde Park Sausage Walk in fancy dress (PA)
(PA Wire)

Others opted for a more muted outfit, keeping it seasonal in a tasteful Christmas jumper.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in