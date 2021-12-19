Dachshunds don reindeer ears and turkey legs in annual Hyde Park Sausage Walk
Sausage dogs named Biggie Smalls and Bruno joined in the Christmas celebrations at Hyde Park, showing off costumes, hats, and jumpers as they walked.
Dachshunds sporting reindeer ears and roasted turkey legs took to the streets of London in the annual Hyde Park Sausage Walk.
Owners and their sausage dogs came together to celebrate the season by donning festive fancy dress.
One canine, named Biggie Smalls showed off a turkey costume – accessorising with green baubles on his collar.
Dog owners joined in the dress-up for its fifth year, as another dachshund called Bruno channelled his inner Frosty while topping off the look with a red and green scarf.
Others opted for a more muted outfit, keeping it seasonal in a tasteful Christmas jumper.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.