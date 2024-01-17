What the papers say – January 17

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The resignation of two Tory deputy chairmen in protest over the Government’s flagship asylum policy dominates Wednesday’s papers.

The Guardian, the i and Daily Telegraph lead with senior red-wall MPs Lee Anderson and Brendan Clarke-Smith resigning from their party positions to vote in favour of changes to the Safety of Rwanda Bill tabled by Tory veteran Sir Bill Cash and former immigration minister Robert Jenrick.

The Daily Express and the Financial Times run with the same story, adding some 60 Conservatives also support the proposed changes to the legislation.

Metro and the Daily Mirror focus on the Horizon scandal, with European director of Fujitsu Paul Patterson apologising for the Post Office debacle.

The front page of The Sun asks why a two-year-old boy was left to starve to death next to his dad’s body after social services missed chances to save him.

Lastly, the Daily Star says the UK’s Space Minister mixed up Mars with the sun in an interview.