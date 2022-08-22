Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

UN experts say Bill of Rights could ‘undermine enjoyment of human rights in UK’

They have warned the proposed Bill could “fundamentally change the role and independence of UK courts”.

Martina Bet
Monday 22 August 2022 20:19
Justice Secretary Dominic Raab (PA/Joe Giddens)
Justice Secretary Dominic Raab (PA/Joe Giddens)
(PA Wire)

The Bill of Rights may undermine the enjoyment of human rights in the UK if adopted, in particular the rights to fair trial, UN experts have warned.

In a letter addressed to the UK Government, the special procedures of the Human Rights Council said the proposed Bill of Rights seeks to repeal and replace the Human Rights Act of 1998 “in a concerning manner”.

They argued some provisions contained in the Bill “may undermine the enjoyment of human rights in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (UK), including, in particular, the rights to fair trial, effective remedy, equality before the courts, equality before the law, and non-discrimination”.

The draft Bill of Rights was published and presented to the House of Commons in June, and it is due to receive its second reading on September 12.

In the letter the experts wrote: “In particular, if adopted, the draft Bill would fundamentally change the role and independence of UK courts by establishing a list of considerations and restrictions that UK courts must apply when adjudicating and interpreting the rights established in the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR) and limiting the power of the UK courts to enforce ECHR rights.”

Recommended

Responding to their analysis, Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab said: “We don’t accept these criticisms, which rest on a flawed understanding of the UK tradition of liberty, the importance of a clearer separation of powers, and the proper role of elected members of Parliament in determining any expansion in the scope of rights.

“We will be responding robustly in due course.”

The independent experts also said in the letter that they are concerned that the proposed Bill is “going back on the commitments undertaken by the UK when it ratified the European Convention on Human Rights”, but also, “on those commitments that relate to universal human rights instruments”.

Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab (House of Commons/PA)
(PA Wire)

They added: “In particular, we are concerned that if adopted as is, the Bill may be in violation of the rights to a fair trial, effective remedies, and equality before the courts, and it may be placing individuals in certain situations at risk of less human rights protection; and may also constitute a contravention of the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties.”

“Furthermore, we are concerned that it would significantly modify the enforcement of the European Convention on Human Rights in the UK, including the right of individuals in the UK to effective remedy for any violations thereof.

“We are worried that the draft Bill would therefore have a far-reaching systemic impact on the enjoyment of all ECHR rights in the UK, including, but not limited to, the right to a fair trial (ECHR article 6) and the freedom of peaceful assembly and association (article 11 ECHR).”

The experts asked the Government to provide any additional information and/or comment on their analysis.

They also asked for explanation on how the proposed Bill is compatible with the Government’s obligations under several articles of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Recommended

The special procedures of the Human Rights Council are independent human rights experts with mandates to report and advise on human rights from a thematic or country-specific perspective.

They are non-paid and elected for three-year mandates that can be reconducted for another three years.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in