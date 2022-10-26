Jump to content

Keir Starmer meets Bill Gates in Parliament

The Microsoft co-founder and billionaire met Sir Keir on Wednesday, with the pair discussing climate change and global health.

Dominic McGrath
Wednesday 26 October 2022 18:08
Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer (right) meets Bill Gates in his office in the Houses of Parliament in London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer (right) meets Bill Gates in his office in the Houses of Parliament in London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
(PA Wire)

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer met Bill Gates in Parliament on Wednesday.

The Microsoft co-founder and billionaire and Sir Keir discussed a range of issues including climate change and global health.

Mr Gates, whose Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is one of the largest philanthropic bodies of its kind, led a global funding drive in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He has also been vocal in his concerns about climate change.

A Labour spokesperson said: “Keir Starmer was pleased to meet with Bill Gates today and discuss a number of issues of mutual concern including how the UK best supports global health and equitable development, and how we use the goal of net zero to invest in science and technology to deliver the jobs and growth of the future.”

Sir Keir made time for the visit during another busy day in Parliament, as he squared off for the first time against Rishi Sunak at Prime Minister’s Questions.

Earlier, the Labour leader told the new Prime Minister: “The only time he ran in a competitive election he got trounced by the former prime minister who herself got beaten by a lettuce.”

