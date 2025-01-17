UK ‘protects money more than children’ amid push for sexual abuse reporting law

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK “has protected money in ways that it has not protected children”, it was claimed in Parliament, amid a push for mandatory reporting of child sexual abuse.

A proposed new law would require those who work with children, such as in a school, care home or sports club, to report known or suspected child sexual abuse to the local authorities.

Independent crossbench peer Baroness Grey-Thompson, who introduced the Bill in the House of Lords on Friday, said there have been mandatory reporting laws for money laundering for 23 years.

She said: “As legislators, one of our roles is to protect the most vulnerable in our society.

“Protecting children from sexual abuse should therefore be of the highest priority.

“We must continue to learn from past mistakes and, whilst we cannot say that child sexual abuse will stop with this Bill, stricter legislation on reporting will give those children stronger protections than they currently have.

A well-designed mandatory reporting law is a key component of an effective safeguarding system Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson

“A well-designed mandatory reporting law is a key component of an effective safeguarding system. This is about how we protect more of our children as we go forward.”

She added: “It is slightly ironic that the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 introduced mandatory reporting for money laundering under the regulated sector.

“So for the past 23 years, this country has protected money in ways that it has not protected our children.

“Our system is failing the victims of child sexual abuse and changes need to be made.”

Mandatory reporting was a key recommendation that emerged from the 2022 report from the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA).

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has backed mandatory reporting, and the Government has said it plans to introduce it in the Crime and Policing Bill later this year.

The Regulated and Other Activities (Mandatory Reporting of Child Sexual Abuse) is a private member’s Bill pushing for this reform now.

The Bill’s champion, Paralympian Lady Grey-Thompson, previously produced an independent report on the duty of care in sport in 2017.

She said she found individuals knew or suspected child sexual abuse, but did not report it, because they were worried about their reputation or losing their jobs, and some even argued that the known or suspected abuser was “a good coach”.

The Bill would make it a criminal offence to fail to report genuine concerns, and would protect anyone who reports in good faith.

Lady Grey-Thompson told peers: “This Bill does not seek to criminalise the general public who do not report suspected child sexual abuse, but rather calls for those in positions of authority over children to speak up and protect them.”

Backing the Bill, the Lord Bishop of London, the Rt Rev Sarah Mullally, apologised to victims of church abuse.

She said: “I would like to recognise on behalf of the Church of England our own shocking failures in safeguarding and take this opportunity to apologise to victims and survivors of church abuse.”

She added that the Church will consider new safeguarding proposals at the General Synod in February, which will include mandatory reporting.

Former children’s TV presenter and Liberal Democrat peer Baroness Benjamin added: “Action is well overdue. Victims and survivors have been waiting a long time for action since the review and they must not be left to wait any longer.”

Home Office minister Lord Hanson of Flint said the Government is already working on bringing forward further child protection measures, including mandatory reporting.

He said Lady Grey-Thompson had made a “timely” contribution, adding: “It is important, it is on the button in relation to an absolute need that is required by Parliament to help safeguard children in the future.”

Lord Hanson added: “This Government will be introducing measures … shortly, soon, in legislation which we hope will be on the statute book, meeting the obligations of the IICSA recommendations in potential impact and meeting the desire of this House today to ensure that we safeguard and protect children.”

He went on: “The one clear message today from this House has been that we want action to ensure mandatory reporting takes place and I give the assurance from this despatch box that action will happen.”

The Bill received an unopposed second reading and will undergo further scrutiny at a later date.