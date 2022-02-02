Licence required to buy or use fireworks under proposed new law

Legislation which would bring in a licensing system for the sale of fireworks and limit when they can be set off has been published.

The Fireworks and Pyrotechnic Articles (Scotland) Bill would make it a criminal offence to buy, possess or use fireworks without a licence, with offenders facing fines or up to six months in prison.

The law also limits the use of fireworks to certain holidays and festivals including Hogmanay Guy Fawkes Night, Diwali, Vaisakhi and Chinese New Year.

A consultation carried out last year found support for the creation of the new offence.

The Bill also gives local councils the power to impose “firework control zones” where further restrictions are in place, though professional displays may still be allowed.

Community safety minister Ash Regan said: “This Bill will ensure appropriate action is taken over the sale and use of fireworks as well as reducing the misuse of pyrotechnic devices such as flares.

“We have undertaken a significant programme of engagement and evidence gathering which has demonstrated strong public support for tougher action.

“We have already moved quickly to introduce regulations restricting the times of day and the volume of fireworks that can be supplied to the public – as well as the times fireworks can be set off.

“This Bill demonstrates our absolute commitment to further improve safety for communities across Scotland ”

Senior officers from the police and fire services said they support the Bill’s publication.

Police say fireworks should be left to the experts

Police Scotland Chief Superintendent Linda Jones said: “Pyrotechnics in the wrong hands can be lethal.

“They are inherently dangerous and their ongoing misuse is a matter of serious concern to Police Scotland.

“This is not only due to the risks faced by those who may discharge them, but to those around them.

“There is no safe way to operate pyrotechnics unless you are properly trained – leave it to the experts at organised events.”